Joe Coady,Gortnahoe

Rathbeg, Gortnahoe.

Due to government restrictions a private family funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Irish Lung Foundation.

