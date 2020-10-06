Joe Barry, Borrisoleigh & Upperchurch

Joe Barry

Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Gortnacranna, Upperchurch.

6/10/20. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Bridget’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

House private please.

In compliance with Government guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv/borrisolieighandileigh.

