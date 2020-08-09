Joanne Kiely, Borrisoleigh

Mount George, Borrisoleigh.

Unexpectedly, on Friday. Sadly missed by her loving parents Tom & Mary, brothers and sisters, Thomas, Teresa, Sheila, Katie, Dinny, Maria, P.J., Anne and Michael, brothers-in-law Aidan and Niall, sister-in-law Mary, Dinny’s partner Chantelle, Aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, her extended family, colleagues at Cleary’s Motors, Thurles and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

