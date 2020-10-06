Joan Taylor, Ballyerk

Joan Taylor nee Cullagh

Ballyerk, Templetuohy

04-10-2020. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Dan, sons Michael, Seamus, Donal and Denis, daughters Margaret and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ann, Jackie, Maria and Lorraine, son-in-law Chris, sisters Mai, Teresa, Kitty and Gay, brothers Pajo, Dinny, Jimmy and Tommy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Due to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions on numbers, Joan’s Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to immediate family.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 7th October, from 4pm to 6pm for neighbours and friends to pay respect to Joan without her family in attendance. Capacity limits will be strictly adhered to.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Thursday 8th October for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Moyne.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Community Hospital of the Assumption.

House Private Please.

