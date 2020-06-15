Joan Rossiter, Clonmel

Joan Rossiter (Nee Murphy)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver’s Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by clicking on the tab St.Olivers. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

