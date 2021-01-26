Joan O’Brien nee Ray, Nenagh

7 St. Josephs Park Nenagh.

Peacefully after an illness. Pre-deceased by her beloved father Patrick and grandson Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick and daughter Elaine. Her mother Josephine and sisters Sarah, Fran, Mary and Carmel. Grandchildren Jake, Sophie and Katie. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Joan Rest In Peace.

Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Joan will take place at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by a private Cremation.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view her mass live on www.nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2fm.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

