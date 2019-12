Barnane, Templemore and Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit, Roscrea.

Prayers in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening at 9 o’clock.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Drom to arrive at 7 30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.