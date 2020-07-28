Joan “Josie” McHugh nee Barry, Rathkeale and Upperchurch

Rockfield, Rathkeale, County Limerick and late of Gortnacranna, Upperchurch.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Sadly missed by her brother Tom, nephew Joseph, cousins, relatives, neighbours , friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Private reposal for family and friends at Magner’s Funeral Home Rathkeale on Wednesday morning from 11 to 11.30 followed by Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Church Street.

