Kilcredaun, Bridgetown, Co. Clare.

Former teacher St. Anne’s Community College, Killaloe.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Blackwater this Monday evening from 6 to 7:30pm followed by removal to St. Thomas Church Bridgetown.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Clonboy Cemetery, Bridgetown.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or a mental health and well being service of choice.