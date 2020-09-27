Joan Flanagan (nee Moloney), Newport

Ballyard, Newport, on September 26th 2020 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of the late Geraldine Floyd, and sister of the late Des and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Patrick and Martin, daughter Siobhan Ryan (Puckane), daughter in law Edel, sons in law Jim and Patrick, grandchildren Cathal, Emmet, Grace, Sarah, Cian, Emma, Shane, Ellen, Sean and Thomas, sisters Mary, Sheila and Ann, brother in law Donie, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arrival at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Tuesday for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

You’re asked to adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence