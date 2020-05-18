Joan Farrell, Clonmel

Late of Albert Street, Clonmel

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock in St.Mary’s church Irishtown followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are invited to offer their messages of sympathies to the at the bottom of this page and can also take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Joan’s funeral cortege will pass her home in Albert St after the funeral mass at 10.45 o’clock approx.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

