Clonmel, and Gortnacoola, Donohill.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, this evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul’s Church on Saturday for requiem mass at 1pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork.