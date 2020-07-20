Joan Cahill, Clogheen

Joan Cahill (née Hickey)

Garrymore, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary.

July 19th 2020. Deeply regretted by her husband Richard, daughter Richelle, sons Brian and Kevin, sister Mary, grandchildren, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church Clogheen for 11 o’clock Mass. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence