Jimmy Quinn, Clonmel

Jimmy Quinn

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Sunday at 1 o’clock in St.Oliver’s church followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service via Youtube St.Olivers Parish Clonmel Live Stream.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence