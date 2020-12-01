Jimmy Nolan

Boulera, Roscrea.

30-11-2020. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, brother Johnny and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his sons Joe, Frank and Brendan, brother Liam, daughter-in-law Edyta, grandchildren Phillip and Sofia, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Jimmy’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only(25 people).

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening (approx. 6.30pm travelling out by Timoney, Knock, turning at Maher’s Cross and down past the home residence) arriving in Curraguneen Church at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please leave messages of condolences on the link below.

