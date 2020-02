Slievenamon View, Faugheeen, and Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Welsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’s Church.

Funeral mass is on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.