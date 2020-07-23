Jimmy Clifford, New Inn

Jimmy Clifford
Our Lady’s Road, New Inn.
Funeral cortege will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday morning at 11am
Travelling via Our Lady’s Road to New Inn Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines
