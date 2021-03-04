Jimmy Carroll, Clonmel

Jimmy Carroll

Mountain View, Marlfield Road, Clonmel.

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Jimmy’s funeral mass will take place in the presence of his family only on Friday at 12 noon in St.Mary’s Church Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

The condolence section on the RIP website can also be used as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence