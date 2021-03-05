Jim O’Rourke, Cahir and Galway

Retired member of An Garda Síochána, Cahir, Co Tipperary and Creggs, Co Galway.

March 3rd, 2021; (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

He will be very sadly missed by his family; his loving daughter Marina, sons Bobby and James, sisters Catherine and Marie, brother Michael, grandchildren Arwen, Senan and Rían, son-in-law Noel, James’ partner Katie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends.

May Jim rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Jim’s funeral will attended by immediate family only.

His funeral cortege will depart from the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmel, in Creggs on Saturday at 12 o’clock arriving at St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 4 o’clock.

The O’Rourke family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Please note that Jim’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the local area on the Parish Radio 106.5 FM and can also be viewed live on Saturday at 12.30 by clicking https://iframe.dacast.com/b/152164/c/524686

House private please.

