Jim O’Meara, Luton & Thurles

Jim O’Meara

Luton, England and formerly Newpark, The Commons, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents, brother John and sister Dolores, Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Pat, Christy and Danny, his sisters Margaret , Theresa, Mary, Loilia and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Jim’s Funeral shall be private.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry.

Removal on Sunday morning to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

