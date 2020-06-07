Jim Meade, Thurles

Longorchard, Templetuohy, Thurles.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Tuesday Morning at 11.30am.

Burial in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence