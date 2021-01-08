Jim Hogan, Nenagh

Rathurles, Kilruane, Nenagh.

January 7th 2021.

Former sacristan of Kilruane Church, unexpectedly, at home, predeceased by his baby son Jim, parents John and Sarah Hogan, sister Bridie and his brothers Pat and Sean.

Sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Pauline, children Mary (Ward), John and Bridie (Kenneally), brothers and sisters Mary, Mike, Kathleen and Tony, sons-in-law Sean and Johnny, daughter-in-law Carmel, his adored grandchildren Robert, Sarah, Emma, Laura, Jane, David and great-granddaughter Layla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Jim will take place on Sunday, departing his home at 12.30pm, to arrive for 1 o’clock Mass in Kilruane Church, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service through the Cloughjordan Facebook page.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

