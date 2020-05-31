Jim Costigan, Fethard

Moyglass, Fethard.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Jim’s funeral will take place privately.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence