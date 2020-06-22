Jim Corcoran, Thurles

Jim Corcoran

Ramada House, Ballyvoneen, Thurles.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey on this Wednesday at 3 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Condolences may be left in the section below.

