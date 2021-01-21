Jim Casey, Clonmel

Jim Casey

Fr Matthew Terrace and formerly William Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Tony, Jim passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and devoted father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Kay, daughter Gráinne, sons Ciaran and Brian, grandchildren Megan, Rebecca, Christopher and Lily Mae, great-grandson A.J., son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Marina and Jodie, brothers-in-law Cyril & Stephen, sister-in-law Carmel, cousins Michael & Tom Casey and Eoin & Gerard O’Flaherty, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

