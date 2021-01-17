Jim Carroll, Kildalkey & Drom

Clonmore, Kildalkey and formerly of Drom, Co.Tipperary.

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Athboy.

Pre-deceased by his wife Tess.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Padraig and Tommy, daughters Colleen (McGurl), and Dorinda (O’Connor), grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sisters Annie (Larkin), and Margaret (Maher), sisters-in-law Peg Carroll, Agnes Murray, Olive Gemell, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to current government & HSE guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place this Monday, in St. Dympna’s Church, Kildalkey at 11 am, (10 people max) followed by burial in St. Dympna’s Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on Mullens Funerals Facebook page.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence