5 St Brigid’s Villas, Borrisoleigh, late of Lowerwood, Drombane.

Reposing at Stapleton’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm.

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10:15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Ileigh cemetery.