Irishtown, Clonmel.

In an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, we suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 12 o’clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie/online-services, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass for Jerry will take place at a later date.