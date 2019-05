Gorteeshal, Ballyporeen.

Reposing at the Parochial Hall, Ballyporeen on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving into the Church Of The Assumption Ballyporeen for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock on Sunday.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

House Private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.