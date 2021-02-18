Jerry Davis, Cahir & Cappawhite

“St. Martha’s”, Lisava, Cahir Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

February 17th, 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

May He Rest in Peace

In line with current guidelines, Jerry’s funeral will be private.

His funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday February 20th at 12.15pm for requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny.

Burial afterward in the church grounds.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot due to the restrictions, the funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough.

