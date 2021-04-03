Jeremiah (Jerry) Baker, Thurles

Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his father Seán.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Sheila, brother Brendan, sisters Cáit McMahon (Doon) and Maria MacSweeny (Galway), brothers in law Noel and John, uncle Michael, nephews, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Drombane at 2pm followed by burial in Kilvalure cemetery.

Funeral Mass for Jerry can be viewed from a link on the Upperchurch Drombane Gaa website or by clicking here.

