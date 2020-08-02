Jeremiah (Jer) o Brien, Glen of Aherlow

Glencush, Glen of Aherlow.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Lisverane on Tuesday for 11:30am mass.

Burial immediately afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery, Aherlow .

Due to government and HSE Guidlines the mass will be limited to family and close friends up to 50 people and those attending are being asked to maintain social distancing.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

