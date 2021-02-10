Jenny Gissane, nee O’Brien

Barbane, Broadford, Co Clare and formerly of Killaloe and Islandbawn, Nenagh.

Private Funeral Mas son Thursday at 11 o’clock in St Flannan’s Church Killaloe

Followed by burial in Reilig Lua Cemetery Killaloe.

