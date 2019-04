6 St Mary’s Terrace, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Reposing on Sunday at her parent’s residence, Corolanty, Shinrone from 4-7.

House private after 7pm.

Private removal on Monday morning, to St Mary’s Church, for funeral mass at 12pm, followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, care of Treacy’s Undertakers, Shinrone.