Mount Padua, Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Cashel, and formerly of Raheny, Dublin 5.

Reposing at her daughter Miriam Delaney’s residence, Monaquill, Ballinaclough, Nenagh this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle Rosegreen at 12noon followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice.