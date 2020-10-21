Jason Carey, Mallow and Thurles

The Lodgehouse, Ballygiblin, Cecilstown, Mallow, Co. Cork, and formerly of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles.

Will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Michael, Sister Michelle and Partner Jamie, brother Robert. Niece Ella, Newphew’s Jay and Finn. Aunts Ann, Marian, Margaret and Betty. Uncles Lar, Kevin, Peter and Jim. Cousins extended family and many great friends.

Jason’s requiem mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Friday Morning at 11 am and can be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Interment will take place afterwards in Inch new Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to www.dogstrust.ie .

Due to current restrictions, numbers in the church are limited to 25 family and friends.

