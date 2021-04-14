Jane Gleeson nee Smyth, Thurles and Carlow

Turtulla, Thurles and formerly Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

Predeceased by her husband James, brothers Patrick, Michael and Robert, brothers in law Fr Milo (Gleeson, Drangan) and Tom (Murphy, Galway), cousin Sr Maureen (Carmelite Monastery, Wales).

Will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, John, Seamus and Robert, daughter Louise, grandchildren Séan, Jana, James, Charlie and Oisín, son in law Bryan (Murphy, Galway), daughter in law Bianca, sister Maura (Murphy, Galway), brother in law Andy (Gleeson, Drangan), sisters in law Alma (Gleeson) and Margaret (McCormack, Killenaule), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Jane’s funeral is private.

Jane’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 15th April at 10.30am via Cloughmartin and Gaile to arrive at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The Mass can be viewed at www.twitch.tv/PatCorbettLive

House private please.

