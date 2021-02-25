Jamsie Burke, Bunratty and Nenagh

Hurlers Cross, Bunratty, Co. Clare and formerly of Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff at Rivervale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his son Edward and sisters Bridget and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, sisters Nuala and Maura, brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Remains leaving Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Friday morning at 11.15 via Finnoe Road to St Barron’s Church, Kilbarron for a private family Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to government guidelines. Jamsie’s family would like to thank you for your understanding. Social distance must be adhered to. No physical contact allowed.

