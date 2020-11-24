James Stapleton, Nenagh and Thurles

Ballyluskey, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles.

November 23rd 2020 predeceased by his beloved wife Sheila, his parents John and Elizabeth sisters Bridie O’Rourke, Mary Stapleton, brothers Philip, Noel and John.

James is sadly missed by his sisters Rita Mallon & Teresa Mahon, brothers Michael & Matt, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines for Covid 19, a family funeral Mass for James will take place in St. Flannan’s Church Ardcroney on Thursday November 26th at 1pm followed by burial in Ardcroney new cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence