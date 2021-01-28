James Kenehan, Thurles

Larkfield, Brittas Road, Thurles.

Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fenor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Kitty and Peggy, brothers Noel and Willie, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings James’s Funeral is private.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

House strictly private.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence