James Keane, Mitchelstown

Ballybeg, Mitchelstown, Co.Cork (Ex Dairygold).

In accordance with government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, James’s Funeral will be for family and friends only, with up to 25 people in the church.

James’s Funeral cortege, will leave his home on Saturday at 11:15 and will travel via Ballybeg Road and Upper Cork street, to the Church of Our Lady Conceived without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

James’s Funeral mass will be live streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/

Add Your Condolence Below

