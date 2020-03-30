James (Jimmy) Meehan, Kilsheelan

James (Jimmy) Meehan,

Ballinaraha House, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Tullamore and Bandon.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.

Private funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 o’clock which can be viewed on https://stmarysparishclonmel.ie/online-services, followed by burial in Grange Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement or Irish Cancer Society.

Memorial Mass will take place for James at a later date.