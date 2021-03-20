James (Jimmy) Ferncombe, Roscrea

61 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Jimmy’s cortege will leave his sister Mary’s residence No. 5 Sheehane on Sunday morning at 10.45 travelling via his own residence at 61 Assumption Park, Roscrea and then on to St. Cronan’s Church for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, only 10 family members allowed in church, please adhere to the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence