Knockardgannon, Errill, Co. Laois.

Reposing at his son Seamus’ home in Knockardgannon on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8.30 on both evenings.

Funeral mass on Monday at 11 o’clock in The Church Of Our Lady Queen Of The Universe, Errill followed by burial in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Errill.