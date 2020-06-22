James (Jim) Shaw, Dublin & Clonmel

James K. (Jim) Shaw

Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel. June 19, 2020. Peacefully aged 94 years.

A proud Tipperary man. Much loved by his wife Ethel, his sons and daughters, Tony (wife Martina), Helena, Jim, Brenda (husband John Beausang) and Graham (partner Andrea Schwemmer). Loving Grandad to Luke, Joe, Rebecca and Finnen. Sadly missed by his sister Ann and brother Liam, extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. For those who wish to send a message of condolence or Mass card, please send them by postal service to Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Directors at 1 St. Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, D09N5TK, or send by e-mail at [email protected] and they will then be forwarded onto the relatives.

