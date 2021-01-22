James “Jim” Ryan, Castleisland and Holycross

Castleview Drive, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Galbertstown, Holycross.

Peacefully on January 20th 2021 in the excellent care of the staff at Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Oakpark, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, his adored sons Kevin, Colm, Aidan and Conor, daughters-in-law Merja, Dorothy and Stephanie, his cherished grandchildren Aoife, Nikolas, Elisabeth, Ciara, Aine and Sofia, brother Paddy, sisters Eileen, Maisie and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends especially his ex- colleagues in Coillte. Also remembering Jim’s deceased little grandson Liam and Jim’s deceased brother Michael.

A private family funeral will take place for Jim with his Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by Private Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Fatima Home Tralee.

House private please.

