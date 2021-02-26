James ‘Jim’ Max, Thurles

James ‘Jim’ Max

Bohernamona Road, Thurles.

26-02-2021. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his son Tomás and sister Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Peggie, daughters Mairead and Susan, grandchildren Aoife, Séan, Tomás, Páidí and Aíne, daughter in law Fiona, sons in law Fergus and Eamonn, sister Bree, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former colleagues in Thurles Vocational School and GAA, neighbours and many friends.

Following Government restrictions, Jim’s funeral is private.

Requiem Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie on Monday 1st March at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

