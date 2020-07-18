James Jim Egan, Mullinahone

Ballydonnell, Mullinahone, Thurles.

Peacefully at his residence, July 17th 2020.

Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone on Sunday, July 19th, at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

