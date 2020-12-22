James (Jim) Delaney, Thurles and Moyne

Butler Court, Mitchell Street, Thurles and formerly Cooleeney, Moyne

Suddenly, after a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Peggy. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Seamus and Francis, grandchildren Lucia, Ella, Ben, Daniel and Chloe, daughters-in-law Nicola and Carmelita, Mary Delaney, brothers Paddy, Martin and John, sisters Mary, Nellie and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Following government guidelines; Jim’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

