James Jim Connolly, Clonmel

Kilmacomma, Dungarvan Road, Clonmel.

Reposing at O, Donoghue’s funeral home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Requiem mass at 12 noon on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown with burial immediately afterwards in Fourmilewater Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence